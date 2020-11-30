News
Logo
 
HOME > News

UAE Commemoration Day: Special stamps to honour martyrs

Web Report/Abu Dhabi
Filed on November 30, 2020

Special stamps have been issued to honour the UAE's martyrs on Commemoration Day today (November 30).

Issued by the Emirates Post Group, the commemorative stamps feature the Martyr’s monument in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi.

About 100,000 stamps were issued in four designs.

They have been designed to "remember and recognise the nation’s honourable heroes for their sacrifices as well as the loyalty and dedication of our community in the UAE", Emirates Post said in a statement.

Abdulla M. Alashram, Group CEO of Emirates Post Group, said: “Wahat Al Karama is a tribute to our brave heroes, the devotion of the UAE people and the nation’s core values.

"It reflects the unity between our leaders and the people, and the common aim of building a stronger future for next generations."




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201202&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201209890&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 