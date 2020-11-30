UAE Commemoration Day: Special stamps to honour martyrs

Special stamps have been issued to honour the UAE's martyrs on Commemoration Day today (November 30).

Issued by the Emirates Post Group, the commemorative stamps feature the Martyr’s monument in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi.

About 100,000 stamps were issued in four designs.

We issued 100,000 of the Wahat Al Karama stamps in 4 different designs, in addition to 4,000 Souvenir Sheets; 1,000 First Day Covers, and 500 First Day Cover Souvenir Sheets.

They have been designed to "remember and recognise the nation’s honourable heroes for their sacrifices as well as the loyalty and dedication of our community in the UAE", Emirates Post said in a statement.

Abdulla M. Alashram, Group CEO of Emirates Post Group, said: “Wahat Al Karama is a tribute to our brave heroes, the devotion of the UAE people and the nation’s core values.

In honour of Martyr's Day, Khalifa bin Tahnoon, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, received the first set of the Wahat Al Karama stamps from HE Abdulla M. Alashram, GCEO of Emirates Post Group Company.

"It reflects the unity between our leaders and the people, and the common aim of building a stronger future for next generations."