UAE, China foreign ministers discuss strategic relations, common concerns

The ministers discussed various topics, including climate change, Covid-19 and the Expo 2020 Dubai

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; and Wang Yi, State Councillor and Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China, discussed the friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries and means to further develop them and boost cooperation in various fields.

During a phone call, the UAE Foreign Minister and his Chinese counterpart also exchanged views on a number of issues of common concern, including climate change, highlighting the importance of strengthening joint efforts to achieve green and sustainable development.

They also reviewed the partnership and cooperation between the two countries in confronting the Covid-19 pandemic, in addition to the UAE's hosting of Expo 2020 Dubai on October 1 and China's full support for the UAE during that period.

The two ministers discussed the Global Development Initiative proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping during his remarks at the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly and its role in strengthening the international partnership.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the proposal that contributes to achieving sustainable and just recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic worldwide.

Sheikh Abdullah praised China's pioneering efforts in responding to climate change and its commitment to accelerating the transition to a green and low carbon global economy. This is in line with the goals of the UAE, the country that is looking forward to hosting the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Abu Dhabi in 2023.

Sheikh Abdullah praised the outstanding friendship between the UAE and China and their leadership, as well as the two countries' interest in boosting strategic cooperation in all fields.

For his part, Wang Yi stressed that 2021 holds great importance for the two friendly countries. UAE celebrates its golden jubilee and the 50th anniversary of its founding, while China celebrates the Centennial of the Communist Party of China.

Wang Yi also noted that the Chinese president appreciates the friendship as well as mutual trust with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The Chinese Foreign Minister congratulated the UAE on its election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC) for the period 2022-2023, praising the efforts made by the UAE to consolidate global security and stability, stressing that China is pleased to see the UAE, through this membership, plays a more active role in protecting regional and global stability.