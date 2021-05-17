UAE award for Islamic artists, poets now open for registration

Winners will be announced at Al Burda Festival in December 2021 during Expo 2020 Dubai.

Calling all Islamic artists, calligraphers, and poets: Registration for this year’s Al Burda Award is now open and it will run until June 17.

The UAE Ministry of Culture and Youth on Monday announced the registration opening for the main award categories that include decoration, classical and modern calligraphy, Nabati and classical Arabic poetry, and Arabic typography.

Now in its 16th edition, Al Burda Award is a celebration of Islamic arts as part of global heritage.

The ministry will be accepting nominations of artists and poets from all over the Islamic world through a registration form on the website www.burda.ae.

Winners will be announced at Al Burda Festival in December 2021 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo 2020 Dubai.

“The UAE leads many international initiatives aimed at the preservation of Islamic arts as part of its extensive efforts to preserve the cultural heritage of humanity. This springs from our commitment to preserve human creativity and pass its products on to the next generations. The award has established its presence and preeminent position among prizes focusing on the promotion of Islamic heritage over the past years globally,” said Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth during a virtual media briefing on Monday.

The minister stressed that Al Burda aimed to highlight Islamic arts’ contributions to the global cultural scene. “It will help disseminate the message of Islamic moderation whose central pillars are tolerance and creativity. The UAE has always strived to promote Islamic heritage and arts. It is part of our staunch cultural commitment, especially since the country has now become an incubator and catalyst for a variety of cultural activities,” she added.

At this year’s awards, five winners will be honoured in decoration and traditional calligraphy; four in modern calligraphy and poetry (Nabati and classical form); and one winner and 10 finalists in Arabic typography. One application is valid only in one category.

Arabic typography is a new category added to 16th edition of the award. It is aimed at integrating Islamic artistic heritage into modern design and producing Arabic fonts that boost the link between the youth and Islamic heritage.

The jury will meet in November to conduct a final evaluation of the participating artworks. Winners will receive their awards physically at the live event during Expo 2020.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com