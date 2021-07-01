UAE: Average temperature in July likely to hover around 35.9°C

Mercury may rise marginally this year, says NCM report.

The average temperatures in the UAE for July will be 35.9 degrees Celsius (C), which is marginally higher than the average, according to weather forecasters.

In their climate summary report for July, which was released on Wednesday (June 30), the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said the month is one of the hottest during summer because of a marginal increase in temperatures.

This is largely because the region and country are affected by the extension of low pressure, including from India.

“The eastern mountains and southern parts of the UAE are exposed to clouds, which trigger rainfall,” said the NCM report.

“Some areas of the country are affected by extension of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) during July, especially in the second half, which is accompanied with convective rainy clouds at times,” it added.

Officials noted that land and sea breeze circulations play an important role during July, as the country is affected by southeasterly winds at night and in the morning, and also northerly winds during daytime.

“The country is sometimes affected by fresh southerly winds, especially during morning that may cause blowing dust, and fresh northwesterly winds causing suspended dust,” said forecasters.

“The relative humidity increases during some days in the early morning period over some areas and mist or fog may form during some days of the month,” it added.

Air temperature:

>> The mean air temperature to range between 34.8 and 37.2 ° C

>> The mean maximum air temperature to range between 40.7 and 43.8 ° C

>> The mean minimum air temperature to range between 29.1 and 31.4 ° C.

>> The highest maximum temperature had reached 51.8° C at Mezaira in 2017

>> The lowest Minimum air temperature had fallen to 17.9 ° C at Raknah in 2004

Wind speeds:

>> The mean wind speed is 13 kilometres per hour (kmph)

>> The highest wind speed was 105 kmph at Khatam Al Shaklah in 2016

Relative Humidity:

>> The mean relative humidity is 46 per cent

>> The mean maximum relative humidity ranges between 62 per cent to 81 per cent

>> The mean minimum relative humidity ranges between 19 per cent to 29 per cent

Fog:

In 2014, June had reported the highest frequency of fog

Rainfall:

The maximum rainfall recorded in July was 175.6 milli metres (mm) in Khor Fakkan in 1995

ismail@khaleejtimes.com