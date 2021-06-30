UAE: Authorities demolish 80 abandoned buildings on farms

About 89,627 tonnes of waste and recyclable materials also removed from farms.

Eighty abandoned buildings were removed from farms in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain this year, and 205 abandoned pits were backfilled as authorities endeavoured to preserve the emirate's aesthetic landscape and promote agricultural sustainability.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), Abu Dhabi, said 89,627 tonnes of waste and recyclable materials were also removed from the farms and processed in accordance with the emirate’s sustainable environmental strategy.

The farms and ranches inspection team used 3,034 specialised vehicles during the operations.

According to the DMT, the results were achieved by its Farms and Ranches Inspection Team during Q1 of 2021.

“Working closely with DMT affiliates and partners, the Farms and Ranches Inspection Team resolved 88 per cent of cases, with the support of advanced technologies like lidar and drones,” said officials.

Working in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, the Presidential Camels & Camel Racing Affairs Centre, and Tadweer, the Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre, the DMT said these results contributed to regulating the use of farms, ensuring the implementation of sustainable measures that will improve the botanical and livestock sectors, while preserving the environment and overall appearance of the emirate.

DMT and its affiliates also organised multiple awareness campaigns through public and social media platforms targeting Abu Dhabi residents to identify best practices and procedures for the establishment and operation of farms.

In addition, direct messaging campaigns were launched to urge individuals to adhere to the guidelines and use farms responsibly in accordance with regulations.

Nearly 14,000 farms and ranches were inspected using advanced and accurate survey and monitoring techniques, including state-of-the-art lidar technology, precision aerial drone imagery, modern analysis and monitoring techniques and automated tracking and inspection reports.

“These advanced techniques have helped control and monitor improper practices and irregularities across all farms and ranches, with the aim of preserving Abu Dhabi's aesthetic landscape, promoting agricultural sustainability and ensuring health safety,” said the DMT officials.

