Filed on April 26, 2021 | Last updated on April 26, 2021 at 11.22 pm

UAE: Apple offers trade-in deals; get iPhone 12 cheaper by nearly Dh1,800

Upon purchase of the new iPhone, Apple will apply the value toward the purchase or recycle the device for free.

Apple is offering UAE consumers attractive trade-in deals for its latest iPhone.

Consumers purchasing the iPhone 12 can now get nearly Dh1,800 discounts in trade-in deals.

Apple’s UAE websites showed that consumers can get up to Dh1,790 value for iPhone 11 Pro Max, Dh1,595 for iPhone 11 Pro, Dh1,200 for iPhone 11, and Dh1,075 for iPhone Xs Max when trading in exchange for iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro.

iPhone 12 with 6.1-inch display is priced at Dh3,399 at Apple’s UAE website. Meanwhile, iPhone 12 Pro Max with Facetime is priced around Dh4,500 on online shops.

Below is the list of estimated trade-value for different iPhones:

Your device Estimated trade-in value

iPhone 11 Pro Max Up to Dh1,790

iPhone 11 Pro Up to Dh1,595

iPhone 11 Up to Dh1,200

iPhone XS Max Up to Dh1,075

iPhone XS Up to Dh850

iPhone XR Up to Dh750

iPhone X Up to Dh610

iPhone 8 Plus Up to Dh560

iPhone 8 Up to Dh365

iPhone 7 Plus Up to Dh400

iPhone 7 Up to Dh250

iPhone 6s Plus Up to Dh240

iPhone 6s Up to Dh180

iPhone 6 Plus Up to Dh185

iPhone 6 Up to Dh145

iPhone SE (2nd gen.) Up to AED 625

iPhone SE (1st gen.) Up to AED 110

