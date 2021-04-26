- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE: Apple offers trade-in deals; get iPhone 12 cheaper by nearly Dh1,800
Upon purchase of the new iPhone, Apple will apply the value toward the purchase or recycle the device for free.
Apple is offering UAE consumers attractive trade-in deals for its latest iPhone.
Listen to this story and more on 8@8 with David Light
Consumers purchasing the iPhone 12 can now get nearly Dh1,800 discounts in trade-in deals.
Apple’s UAE websites showed that consumers can get up to Dh1,790 value for iPhone 11 Pro Max, Dh1,595 for iPhone 11 Pro, Dh1,200 for iPhone 11, and Dh1,075 for iPhone Xs Max when trading in exchange for iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro.
iPhone 12 with 6.1-inch display is priced at Dh3,399 at Apple’s UAE website. Meanwhile, iPhone 12 Pro Max with Facetime is priced around Dh4,500 on online shops.
Upon purchase of the new iPhone, Apple will apply the value toward the purchase or recycle the device for free.
Below is the list of estimated trade-value for different iPhones:
Your device Estimated trade-in value
iPhone 11 Pro Max Up to Dh1,790
iPhone 11 Pro Up to Dh1,595
iPhone 11 Up to Dh1,200
iPhone XS Max Up to Dh1,075
iPhone XS Up to Dh850
iPhone XR Up to Dh750
iPhone X Up to Dh610
iPhone 8 Plus Up to Dh560
iPhone 8 Up to Dh365
iPhone 7 Plus Up to Dh400
iPhone 7 Up to Dh250
iPhone 6s Plus Up to Dh240
iPhone 6s Up to Dh180
iPhone 6 Plus Up to Dh185
iPhone 6 Up to Dh145
iPhone SE (2nd gen.) Up to AED 625
iPhone SE (1st gen.) Up to AED 110
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
News
Board exam delays: UAE varsities to grant...
Unprecedented times call for unprecedented steps, say university heads READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Heavy rains hit UAE; more forecast for 3...
It’s raining in parts of the UAE and more are forecast. READ MORE
-
News
UAE’s National Autism Policy: All you need...
These initiatives include autism diagnosis guidelines, national... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: 12 countries that have...
Coronavirus infections set to a worldwide record for the fifth... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli