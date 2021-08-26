News
UAE: Ajman to provide e-scooters to park visitors

Afkar Abdullah /Ajman
afkarali@khaleejtimes.com Filed on August 26, 2021
Move is in line with directions to expand the emirate's service offering


Authorities in Ajman have announced that they will provide e-scooters to visitors to the emirate's parks.

The Ajman Public Transportation Authority's Public Transport and Licensing Agency said that this service falls within its directions to expand its services and facilitate the public's movement within the emirate's tourist areas.

The move will support the emirate's directions to achieve Ajman Vision 2021 in building a green economy.

