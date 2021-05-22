- EVENTS
UAE: Abu Dhabi shuts down restaurant for food safety violation
The restaurant failed to implement the basic requirements related to health and food safety
The local food safety authority has shut down a restaurant for repeatedly violating food safety rules in Abu Dhabi.
The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has issued a decision to shut down Makalu restaurant in the industrial area of Mussafah for violating the Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food safety in the emirate of Abu Dhabi and putting in danger public health.
Even after two prior warnings, the restaurant failed to implement the basic requirements related to health and food safety.
The ADAFSA inspectors found low levels of hygiene being maintained in handling and preserving of food, preparation of non-halal food without obtaining a permit, and not having a separate area for preparation of halal and non-halal food.
May 21, 2021
The restaurant also did not cover the ready to serve food items, which could result in contamination. Additionally, the floors, wash basin, refrigerator and the facility on the whole was not clean and maintained well.
Earlier, two violations were detected, and a warning was issued to the restaurant to ensure proper food safety measures. However, the restaurant failed to comply with the norms and rectify violations that affected the quality of food and endangered consumers’ health.
The authority noted the restaurant could still reopen if the irregularities were corrected and all the requirements necessary to practice the activity met.
Such measures come as part of the efforts taken to enhance food safety in the emirate. It also confirms the authority’s role to ensure that all establishments adhere to food safety requirements.
Community members have been urged to report any similar violation by calling 800555.
