UAE: 8-year-old boy injured as car hits his electric scooter

Authorities confirmed that the boy sustained moderate injuries

An eight-year-old Emirati boy sustained moderate injuries after he was hit by a car while playing with an electric scooter near the Pearl roundabout in Khor Fakkan, the police have said.

Colonel Dr Ali Al Hamoudi, Director of the Eastern Region Police Department, said that traffic patrols and the national ambulance rushed to the site and shifted the boy to Khor Fakkan Hospital.

He confirmed that the boy sustained moderate injuries. The police have launched an investigation, Col Al Hamoudi added.