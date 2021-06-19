UAE: 55,000 people donate blood in Abu Dhabi in 2020

Around 60,000 units of blood was collected by Abu Dhabi Blood Bank Services last year amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nearly 55,000 people donated their blood at the Abu Dhabi Blood Bank Services last year amid the pandemic.

ADBBS is the sole provider of blood transfusion services in the capital. Last year, its facilities and blood collection processes were transformed to ensure the protection of donors, and around 60,000 units of blood was collected.

Dr Marwan Al Kaabi, Acting Chief Operations Officer, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), hailed the efforts taken by the community members to support the healthcare system.

“It is our responsibility, each one of us, to play a role in nurturing the availability of the lifeline for our families, loved ones, neighbours, and people we may not know.”

Dr Al Kaabi urged people to donate and impact the lives of thousands of patients receiving critical and emergency care.

“There is no greater feeling than contributing to the recovery of one who is in need, which is why we call on the people of Abu Dhabi to donate, promising you that we will diligently ensure a safe, reliable, and seamless process for blood collection.”

Dr Huda Al Shamsi, Director, ADBBS, praised the donors who helped ensure sufficient stock during the pandemic.

“Each unit of donated blood can impact the lives of three patients – with the enduring support of our regular donors, and by encouraging other members of the community to contribute, we can collectively safeguard the health and wellbeing of our patients and make a tangible difference in their recovery journeys.”

Those who wish to donate can book appointments by calling blood banks: 02-8191700 (Abu Dhabi), 03-7074191 (Al Ain) and 02-8072887 (Al Dhafra).