UAE: 3 family members die in fatal shooting, killer arrested

Web report/Abu Dhabi
Filed on July 26, 2021
Photo: Reuters

He is being referred to the Public Prosecution, authorities said.


Abu Dhabi Police have arrested a young man who killed three members of his family using a firearm in Al Ain.

All procedures are in process to refer the accused to the Public Prosecution, the authority said.




