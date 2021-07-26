UAE: 3 family members die in fatal shooting, killer arrested
He is being referred to the Public Prosecution, authorities said.
Abu Dhabi Police have arrested a young man who killed three members of his family using a firearm in Al Ain.
All procedures are in process to refer the accused to the Public Prosecution, the authority said.
