UAE: 17 arrested for intruding into nature reserves
Violators who enter the protected sites without an official permit are subject to fines of Dh5,000.
Authorities in Sharjah have arrested 17 people who infiltrated the Emirate's nature reserves in violation of measures put in place to protect the sites.
The External Inspection teams of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) noted that inspection and monitoring campaigns on the reserves take place around the clock to prevent such intrusions that can potentially harm the wildlife found within.
>> Video: 60% of Dubai to be nature reserves, says Sheikh Mohammed
>> 4 fined Dh10,000 each for sneaking into protected Sharjah reserve
Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority, said, “We want to prohibit any action or activity that would potentially harm the wildlife. Violators will face administrative fines and some of these fines amount to Dh50,000. In total, there are nine types of violations and fines for each one.”
Al Suwaidi expressed her gratitude to the teams working 24/7 to protect the nature reserves and help its wildlife thrive.
“The plan is to monitor the natural reserves strictly and reduce the number of violations. Strict measures are in place against violators and we aim to stop the intrusions.”
Among the most common violations is entering the nature reserves without an official permit from the Environment and Protected Areas Authority and violators will be subject to a fine of Dh5,000.
In addition, hunting, transporting or killing wild or marine creatures in the nature reserves, or the reserve’s surrounding areas, or carrying out works that would harm them is not allowed — unless done in accordance with the rules determined by the environmental laws issued by the Environment and Protected Areas Authority. Violators face fines of Dh10,000.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
