Two female pilots with Dubai Police begin air missions

Both pilots will be involved in search and rescue operations, among other tasks

Two female pilots have begun carrying out critical air missions for the Dubai Police. Dana Al Mazmi and Mahra bin Hammad have been trained in rescuing injured people from accident sites; searching and rescuing those who lose their way in the desert or the mountains; transmitting live images from accident sites to the police control room; and securing events.

The two pilots had joined the force in 2019 after graduating from the Dubai Police Academy.

Ahead of the Emirati Women’s Day on August 28, Mahra expressed her pride at the heights women have reached in the Dubai Police. She vowed to work hard to serve the country.

Dana said she is proud of her job. “The tasks entrusted to me will help protect society and serve my country.”

Last year, a Dubai royal made history as she became the police’s first female pilot. Capt Sheikha Mozah bint Marwan Al Maktoum’s duties included patrol and conducting search and rescue missions. "I am proud in serving my country. It is a very rewarding role where I get to help the community on a job I love and I am so passionate about," she had said then.

The police had last week revealed that their horseback patrols have got its first female rider. Captain Halima Al Saadi has joined the Mounted Police unit and her job entails seizing illegal vehicles, arresting criminals and issuing fines to violators.