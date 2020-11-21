Travel time between two major Dubai highways to be reduced to 9 minutes soon
The improvement of Al Khawaneej Corridor is one of the key strategic projects for upgrading the links between Dubai and Sharjah.
Soon, road users will be able to reach the Emirates Road highway from Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road in just nine minutes.
"Upon completing the road works of Al Khawaneej Corridor improvement project, travel time between Emirates Road and the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road will be slashed from 25 minutes to nine minutes," said Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the board of executive directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).
“The improvement of Al Khawaneej Corridor is one of the key strategic projects for upgrading the links between Dubai and Sharjah. The project will work on the vertical roads linking with the Emirates Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road up to the Airport Street," he added.
"The waiting time at the junction of Al Khawneej-Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Roads (Al Khawaneej roundabout) from 330 seconds to 45 seconds. The project will double the capacity of the junction from 8,000 vehicles per hour to 16,000 vehicles per hour. Replacing the roundabout at the intersection of Al Khawaneej-Al Amardi Roads by a surface junction will halve the waiting time from 120 seconds to 60 seconds,” explained Al Tayer.
“The project works include the construction of a tunnel of three lanes in each direction extending 680 metres at the intersection of Al Khawaneej-Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Roads. Works also include the construction of a surface signalised junction to ensure free and safe traffic flow on Al Khawaneej Road, and replacing the existing roundabout at the intersection of Al Khawaneej-Al Amardi Streets by a signalised junction. Al Amardi-Emirates Roads junction will be upgraded to a flyover of two lanes in each direction extending 201 metres above the Emirates Road in the direction of Al Awir.
“The project components include the construction of a footbridge near the Arabian Centre at Al Khawaneej Road, service roads extending 23km along Al Khawaneej and Al Amardi Roads, and upgrading three junctions at Algiers Street to signalised junctions. Other works include street lights, rainwater drainage system, directional signs, road markings, and protection works for road safety,” explained Al Tayer.
Al Khawaneej project benefits in a nutshell:
Travel time from Emirates Rd to Sh Mohammed bin Zayed Rd — Cut from 25 minutes to 9 minutes
Waiting time at the intersection of Al Khawneej-Sh Zayed bin Hamdan Roads — Down from 330 seconds to 45 seconds
Capacity of Al Khawaneej junction — doubles from 8k to 16k vehicles per hour
Waiting time at Al Khawaneej-Al Amardi junction — halves from 120 seconds to 60 seconds
