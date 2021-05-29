Video: New three-lane flyover to ease traffic in Dubai

The 570m long bridge can handle 4,800 vehicles per hour.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Saturday opened a new bridge on Al Khaleej Street.

The 570m long, three-lane flyover, in the direction of Bur Dubai is a part of the the Shindagha Roads Corridor.

"The bridge can handle 4,800 vehicles per hour. It serves the traffic on Al Khaleej Street inbound from the junction of Abu Baker Al Siddique Street and Deira Islands in the direction of Shindagha Tunnel. Thus, it ensures a smooth flow of traffic along Al Khaleej Street," said Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority.

The RTA also opened a surface signalised junction at the intersection of Al Khaleej Street and Omar bin Al Khattab Street.

"Traffic has also been diverted inbound from Al Mamzar, the junction of Abu Baker Al Siddique Street, and Deira Islands to the new bridge, and then to the surface junction at the intersection of Al Khaleej Street and Omar bin Al Khattab Street, he added.

"The completion rate of the current contracts of Shindagha Roads Corridor Project has reached 70 per cent. Due to the massive scope of the project, it had been split into five phases that serve development projects in the areas such as Deira Islands, Dubai Waterfront, Dubai Maritime City and Mina Rashid. It can also accommodate the projected future traffic volumes. Upon completion, the project will cut short the travel time across Shindagha Corridor from 104 minutes to just 16 minutes," he said.