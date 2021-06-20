UAE: Transport company, driver to pay nearly Dh45,000 for damaging cars

The complainant firm said in its lawsuit that it had contacted the transport company to ferry the broken-down car.

A transport firm and the driver of a recovery truck, which caused damages to three cars while trying to unload a broken-down car from a truck, have been ordered to pay Dh44,974 to an automobile firm that owned the damaged vehicles.

Court documents revealed that the automobile firm in Abu Dhabi had filed a lawsuit against the transport company that owned the recovery truck, its driver, and their insurance firm and demanded Dh56,000 as compensation for the damages caused.

While unloading the broken-down car from the recovery truck, the vehicle slipped off and fell on two other stationary cars that were in the yard at the workshop.

All three cars were damaged.

The automobile firm blamed the driver for negligence and carelessness.

Earlier, the Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance had ordered the transport firm -the first defendant in the case --- and its driver - the second defendant -- to jointly pay Dh44,974 to the plaintiff as compensation for the damages incurred.

They were also told to pay a delayed interest of 5 per cent of the total amount from the date the court order was issued.

The defendants moved the Abu Dhabi Appeals Court, which refused to overturn the lower court’s ruling, and also ordered them to pay for the automobile firm’s legal expenses.

