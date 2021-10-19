Look: New self-driving vehicle in Ajman to transport tourists from hotels to landmarks

It is equipped with 5G technology and high-speed internet

Soon, a self-driving vehicle will pick tourists up from their hotels and take them on a sightseeing journey around Ajman.

The Ajman Municipality and Planning Department has launched the Autonomous Vehicle Projects to highlight the emirate's landmarks and push the wheel of infrastructure development. The launch is in line with the UAE's Projects of the 50.

During the launch ceremony, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, said the emirate has made it a mission to employ artificial intelligence (AI) techniques and harness modern science in all areas of life.

"With our partner, Etisalat, we are launching the self-driving vehicle, which is characterised by the presence of many technologies that facilitates its users and ensures a comfortable and safe means of transport for them," he said.

Abdul Aziz Hamad Taryam, CEO Adviser and General Manager, Northern Emirates, Etisalat, expressed his pride in cooperating with the municipality to complete a vital and distinguished project, the first to be implemented in the Middle East.

The self-driving vehicle is equipped with 5G technology, has facial recognition and AI features, and provides high-speed WiFi access to the vehicle's occupants.

These features are in line with the UAE's vision to become one of the best countries in the world to accommodate sustainable transport supported by 5G.

ALSO READ:

>> Dubai: Autonomous self-driving delivery vehicles to hit the roads soon

>> UAE: Driverless cars to transport passengers for free

Sheikha Noura Al Nuaimi, Director of the Ajman Culture Centrex, said the vehicle was the product of hard and continuous work over the past three months to provide a smart and developedmeans of transportation.

It was also designed to suit different segments of passengers and can cater to people with mobility issues. The vehicle is large, spacious and can accommodate 15 people.

The vehicle will operate daily from Ajman Hotel to Al Buraway roundabout and back to the waiting station on the main street.