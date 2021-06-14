Dubai: 30 violations detected in taxis, limos outside malls

In four days, the RTA inspected 321 taxis and detected 28 offences.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) detected 30 violations in taxis and limousines stationed outside shopping malls.

In four days, the RTA inspected 321 taxis and detected 28 offences. Over the same period, the authority inspected 100 limos and detected just two offences.

The inspections took place at shopping malls, including Mirdif City Centre, Deira City Centre, The Dubai Mall and Dubai Festival City.

The inspection campaign “identified vehicles that fall short of the required standards and cleaning instructions”, said Saeed Al Balooshi, Director of Passengers Transport Activities Monitoring, Public Transport Agency, RTA.

“Drivers were informed to care more for their hygiene and the cleanliness of their vehicles. They were reminded to comply with RTA’s instructions in this regard to reduce the number of complaints filed by riders,” said Al Balooshi.

Overall, the RTA praised the compliance of limousine operators and franchise taxi companies to the rules and regulations.

“The inspection campaigns aimed to educate taxi drivers and limo chauffeurs about Dubai as a tourist and recreational destination, and the importance of compliance with the instructions and guidance relating to their business.

“Particular attention was given to the appearance as well as the cleaning of the interior and exterior of taxis and limousines,” said Al Balooshi.