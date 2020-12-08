Abu Dhabi toll gate fines range from Dh100 to Dh10,000
Fines for failure to register, insufficient balance, manipulating licence plates.
Abu Dhabi’s ‘Darb’ toll gate system will be activated from January 2, 2021. Local authorities have urged vehicle owners to register via www.darb.itc.gov.ae or the Darb app and maintain sufficient balance in their accounts to avoid fines.
There is a grace period of 10 days, but when that ends, there will be a fine of Dh100 when an unregistered vehicle passes through any one of the four toll gates. The amount doubles to Dh200 when the violation is repeated. For a third similar violation, there will be a fine of Dh400.
Insufficient balance
The vehicle registration fee for a Darb account is Dh100 per vehicle, of which Dh50 will be credited as balance in the registered account. A fine of Dh50 will be issued for each transaction in case of insufficient balance for vehicles that hold a plate number registered outside Abu Dhabi. The fine will be imposed only after an initial grace period of five days ends.
Fines of Dh10,000
There is a hefty fine of Dh10,000 for manipulating the vehicle’s licence plate to evade the payment of traffic fees. Also, a fine of Dh10,000 is slapped for damaging any of the electronic payment machines or toll gates.
ashwani@khaleejtimes.com
