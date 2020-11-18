Abu Dhabi city gets over 230 new parking spaces

Filed on November 18, 2020 | Last updated on November 18, 2020 at 10.16 am

The aim is to offer more parking spaces for the public and eliminating random parking.

More than 230 new parking spaces have been created in Abu Dhabi city to solve parking woes.

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday announced that the 233 new parking spaces have been implemented in sector E25 located in Al Nahyan Camp Area (Al Mamoura).

The sector is bordered by Dalma Street in north, Al Mamoura Street in south and west and Al Qub Street in east. The new parking spaces include 229 standard parking and four parking spaces dedicated for People of Determination.

This comes in part of ITC’s endeavour to to offer long-term solutions to resolve issues related to parking spaces and maintain the traffic flow. It also helps in decreasing illegal and random parking, enabling the optimal use of available parking spaces, shortening the search time for parking spaces, and accordingly, adding to the convenience of users.

ITC advocates motorists to follow parking regulations at all times, not to park vehicles in prohibited areas and not to block the traffic flow.

