This Dubai startup aids charity through their new app

Scan and pay mobile app allows users to donate a percentage of their transaction towards charity.

Shravan Charya is an Indian entrepreneur who believes digital technology should be used for social impact. The CEO of SocioLadder, a global charity platform, has launched a new app called SocioPay that essentially binds consumerism to everyday involuntary charity.

The scan and pay mobile app powered by Noqodi Wallet allows users to donate a percentage of every transaction towards a charity of their choice without any additional cost.

“The UAE is a land of generosity and compassion. It is also a shopping hub. We decided to come up with a payment app where giving is as good as paying for anything that you like but still implicates charity,” Charya told Khaleej Times.

According to him, the biggest challenge for charities worldwide is fundraising. “The second biggest challenge is impact reporting. From a donors' point of view, people are reluctant to pay not because they don’t care about charity, but they don’t know where their money is going. SocioPay was born from the thought process that it is important to create an involuntary way of giving where charity becomes a daily habit but with an option of tracking the social impact of the money donated,” said Charya.

He said SocioLadder is the only company in the UAE to use IBM Blockchain technology in the social sector to reach and trace the social impact of donations. It is fully integrated with Dubai Government’s Smart Dubai system ensuring that all transactions are 100% safe, said Charya.

SocioPay is associated with Dubai Cares, a UAE-based global philanthropic organisation that works towards providing children and youth in developing countries with access to quality education through its various programmes.

Al Jalila Foundation, another UAE charity is also featured on SocioPay.

Charya said more than 250 merchandisers ranging from restaurants, supermarkets, pharmacies, retail outlets, hotels and resorts, maintenance and other services are associated with SocioPay.

“We would like more retailers to be part of SociaPay and help build resilient communities and encourage charitable giving for the social good,” said Charya.

SocioPay can be downloaded for free on Play Store and App Store.