Surge in UAE-Oman travel bookings expected in first quarter of 2021

Residents awaiting clarity on vaccination protocols to make travel plans, travel agents say

Days after Oman announced it will exempt nationals from 103 countries from needing an entry visa for stay up to 10 days, travel agents in the UAE have said they are yet to see a surge in travel bookings to the neighbouring Gulf state.

UAE travel agents have said that as per their surveys with residents, most are awaiting clarity on vaccination protocols to make travel plans for the upcoming holiday season. TP Sudheesh, general manager of Deira Travel and Tourist Agency said the demand may only arise in the first quarter of 2021, once vaccination protocols have been clarified.

He said, “All these decisions from governments are boosting the confidence of the business community. Things should pick up shortly.”

A few UAE residents Khaleej Times reached out to also echoed these sentiments. “Except for emergency purposes or meeting with family, I don’t see a reason to travel now. Maybe once my family and I are inoculated, we can travel,” said Ifthikar Ahmed, a Dubai resident.

On Wednesday, Oman announced nationals of 103 counties, including India, are exempted from entry visas into the sultanate for a period of ten days. “Visitors must have a confirmed hotel reservation, health insurance and a return ticket,” Royal Oman Police confirmed on its Twitter account.

Last week, Oman said it would resume granting tourist visas to people visiting on trips arranged by hotels and travel companies, after they were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Furthermore, agents and residents are also awaiting clarity on visa procedures for UAE- Oman road travel.

No surge in flight bookings; awaiting clarity on road travel

Raheesh Babu, general manager of Musafir Travels said, “We are not seeing a boom in bookings to Oman at the moment. The highest number of travel plans are still being made to India. Airports in UAE are crowded; families that did not travel during the summer holidays are making holiday trips now.”

Musafir Travels is also the local representative on low-cost Omani carrier Salam Air. “There has been some push to promote travel to Oman… however, most people here (UAE) are awaiting clarity on vaccination protocols.”

Similarly, Afi Ahmed, the managing director of Smart Travels also said there has been no surge in bookings to Oman. “We haven’t noticed a huge surge in flight bookings. Once the 'by road' procedures are made clear, I suspect more people would want to make a short weekend trip to Oman.” He also said his agency is seeing heavy demand for tickets from UAE residents to travel to Armenia, Serbia, and some to Israel.

He added. “People are still sceptical. Even if you don’t need a visa, people are not sure if tourism destinations are open. Once there is clarity on the vaccination front, everything will change.”

Oman travel procedures for UAE residents easy

Rashid Abbas, managing director of Arooha Travels said, “For UAE resident visa holders, travel from here to Oman is already very straightforward. It does not cost more than Dh50.” He added, “However, this would largely benefit Indian passport holders who are visiting UAE, especially if they can travel to Oman via road.”

“Destinations like Salalah might become really popular. However, once the vaccine protocols have been finalised and people have been inoculated, the travel industry will take off like never before. Right now, people are still worried they might contract the virus during their travels,” Abbas added.

dhanusha@khaleejtimes.com