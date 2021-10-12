Sheikh Zayed Festival reveals new identity

New identity bears design featuring a falcon and Al Maqtaa Bridge.

Marking the Year of the 50th, the Sheikh Zayed Festival organisers on Wednesday unveiled a new visual identity.

Making the announcement, the festival’s organisational committee noted the new identity bears an original and modern design featuring a falcon and Al Maqtaa Bridge, two iconic images that reflect the futuristic vision of the UAE’s Founding Father, late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

“The new visual identity of the festival represents the rich heritage, bright future and optimistic outlook for the next 50 years, with the falcon signifying sharp vision and pride and Al Maqtaa Bridge highlighting the connection between generations and diverse world civilisations, thus supporting the festival’s status as a global platform for cultural and civilisational communication.”

The next edition of the festival is all set to be held in Abu Dhabi’s Al Wathba region from next month.

We can’t wait to open our doors and welcome you back at our international entertainment and cultural wonderland!



What do you think of our new logo? Drop a ♥ if you like it and if you’re as excited as we are for the #SheikhZayedFestival! pic.twitter.com/uq6B1CfJ6p — Sheikh Zayed Festival (@ZayedFestival) October 12, 2021