Sheikh Mohammed: UAE didn't stop during Covid; won't stop after
UAE is among top 10 countries in competitiveness
The UAE advanced its rankings in 120 global indicators despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the country’s Vice-President has said.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said the country is number one in the world in 20 development indicators.
Also read: UAE is world’s 9th most competitive economy
He was citing the Global Competitiveness Report issued by The Institute for Management Development (IMD) in Switzerland.
“The UAE is among the top 10 countries in competitiveness and the first globally in the government’s ability to adapt to changes.
“We did not stop during the pandemic; we will not stop after it,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
-
News
UAE weather: Dust warnings issued, mercury to...
The NCM has warned of blowing sand causing a decrease in horizontal... READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Mohamed meets US Nato Commander for...
They discussed UAE-US cooperation and the withdrawal of US troops and ... READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Dubai: 2 children locked inside car by father,...
The father told the police he routinely leaves his children in the... READ MORE
-
News
4 private universities in UAE closed: Ministry of ...
The authority also temporarily suspended the accreditation of... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Man jumps to death while trying to escape...
The fight had broken out between some men in the apartment. READ MORE
-
Utilities
UAE: Haven't received your Emirates ID? Here's...
Step-by-step process to renew your Emirates ID online. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 2,167 Covid-19 cases, 2,127...
The new cases were detected through 243,844 additional tests. READ MORE
-
News
UAE didn't stop during Covid; it won't stop...
UAE is among top 10 countries in competitiveness READ MORE
Jobs
Dubai govt jobs for expats; up to Dh30,000 salary