News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Sheikh Mohammed: UAE didn't stop during Covid; won't stop after

Team KT/Dubai
Filed on June 17, 2021
Wam file photo

UAE is among top 10 countries in competitiveness


The UAE advanced its rankings in 120 global indicators despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the country’s Vice-President has said.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said the country is number one in the world in 20 development indicators.

Also read: UAE is world’s 9th most competitive economy

He was citing the Global Competitiveness Report issued by The Institute for Management Development (IMD) in Switzerland.

“The UAE is among the top 10 countries in competitiveness and the first globally in the government’s ability to adapt to changes.

“We did not stop during the pandemic; we will not stop after it,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210617&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210619136&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 