Sheikh Mohammed: UAE didn't stop during Covid; won't stop after

UAE is among top 10 countries in competitiveness

The UAE advanced its rankings in 120 global indicators despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the country’s Vice-President has said.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said the country is number one in the world in 20 development indicators.

He was citing the Global Competitiveness Report issued by The Institute for Management Development (IMD) in Switzerland.

“The UAE is among the top 10 countries in competitiveness and the first globally in the government’s ability to adapt to changes.

“We did not stop during the pandemic; we will not stop after it,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.