UAE is world’s 9th most competitive economy
Improvements in education, healthcare and economy helped UAE maintain its position as the most competitive economy in the region and 9th worldwide
The UAE has maintained its status as one of the world’s most competitive economies, ranking 9th for the second consecutive year, according to IMD World Competitiveness Ranking 2021 released on Thursday.
The UAE’s is rated the most competitive economy in the Middle East region and better than the US, Canada, Germany, China, UK, Austria, Australia, South Korea, France and others.
The UAE’s competitiveness ranking remained unchanged in 2021 despite the outbreak of Covid-19, as strong responses from the government to contain the pandemic paid off well. The UAE performed very well in the business and government efficiency sub-indices. It was ranked first in the labour market and attitudes and values; third in public finance and tax policy; fourth in international trade; and fifth in business legislation.
The UAE also made significant improvements in the sub-indices of student mobility inbound, economic complexity index, stock market capitalization, total public expenditure on education, higher education achievement, number of patents in force, exports of goods, total health expenditure, banking sector assets and internet users that helped the country maintain its high ranking.
The UAE’s position improves further to sixth in Europe, Middle East and North Africa region, according to IMD World Competitiveness Ranking 2021.
Regionally, Qatar slipped three places to 17th, Saudi Arabia fell from 24th to 32rd; and Jordan jumped nine places to 49th.
Globally, European countries dominated the list, led by Switzerland and followed by Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands. While Singapore slipped to fifth place.
-
News
UAE weather: Dust warnings issued, mercury to...
The NCM has warned of blowing sand causing a decrease in horizontal... READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Mohamed meets US Nato Commander for...
They discussed UAE-US cooperation and the withdrawal of US troops and ... READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Dubai: 2 children locked inside car by father,...
The father told the police he routinely leaves his children in the... READ MORE
-
News
4 private universities in UAE closed: Ministry of ...
The authority also temporarily suspended the accreditation of... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Dh1,000 fine, 6 traffic points for throwing...
They warned that the transgression posed health and environmental... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Britain considers vaccine passports to...
Fully vaccinated travellers to be allowed to avoid quarantine on... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Indian-origin British doctor gets 10-year...
Dr Rajesh Sharma, consultant neonatologist at the Corniche Hospital,... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Grade 12 results: CBSE presents assessment plan
Best of three from five papers to be considered for Grades 10 and 12... READ MORE
Jobs
Dubai govt jobs for expats; up to Dh30,000 salary