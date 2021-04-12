- EVENTS
Sheikh Mohammed: UAE 100% ready to host Expo 2020
The Expo will take place from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.
The UAE is 100 per cent ready to host the Expo 2020 Dubai this year, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has said.
Taking to Twitter on Monday, the UAE Vice-President said 72 teams from federal and local authorities have completed a “joint strategic exercise”.
The first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region will welcome visitors from around the world from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.
It was earlier announced that over 100,000 visitors experienced Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai.
Running from January 22 to April 10, the pavilion showcase helped UAE residents and visitors preview a "signature visitor experience".
Organisers had said that they are ready to “fully open its doors to the world later this year”.
