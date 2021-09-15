Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to begin UK visit on Thursday
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to receive prestigious Scholar-Statesman Award by The Washington Institute for Near East Policy
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, will start his official visit to the United Kingdom on Thursday.
The two leaders will discuss the prospects of consolidating strategic cooperation between the two friendly nations, in addition to reviewing a number of issues of interest and the latest developments in the Middle East region.
Scholar-Statesman Award
Meanwhile, according to a tweet posted by @Sharjahnews, The Washington Institute for Near East Policy, on the first anniversary of the signing of the Abraham Accords, announced it will present its prestigious Scholar-Statesman Award to Sheikh Mohammed for his leadership in securing the breakthrough peace agreement between the UAE and Israel.
The Institute will honour the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince at its Scholar-Statesman Award gala in New York City on November 18.
(Inputs from Wam)
