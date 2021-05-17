- EVENTS
Sheikh Abdullah discusses Israel-Palestine conflict with US Secretary of State
Sheikh Abdullah reaffirms support to the efforts made by the US Envoy to the Middle East Hady Amr to ease tension
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, have deliberated the current situation in the Middle East and means for easing tension during a phone call on Monday.
The leaders also discussed ways to solidifying the international efforts being made to put an end to the acts of violence in Israel and Palestine and to reach comprehensive and sustainable solutions thereto.
The top diplomats reviewed the strategic relations between the UAE and the US and the prospects of accelerating joint action between the two friendly nations to strengthen security and stability in the region.
Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the strength of the strategic partnership between the two friendly nations, aimed at ensuring continued development and prosperity for their peoples and consolidating security and stability in the region and the whole world.
He underlined the UAE's support for the US' good offices, including the efforts made by the US Envoy to the Middle East Hady Amr to reach calm, ease tension and stop the acts of violence in both Israel and Palestine.
Sheikh Abdullah added that the achievement of peace is the only way for peoples of the region to have a future full of hope, stability, development and prosperity.
“The Abraham Accords Peace Agreement holds hopes for the region's people to live in peace and stability in a way that ensures sustainable development,” Sheikh Abdullah said, affirming that wars and conflicts lead only to chaos and devastation.
