News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Sheikh Abdullah discusses Israel-Palestine conflict with US Secretary of State

Wam/Abu Dhabi
Filed on May 17, 2021
A Palestinian man puts out a fire at the site of Israeli strikes in Gaza City. — Reuters

Sheikh Abdullah reaffirms support to the efforts made by the US Envoy to the Middle East Hady Amr to ease tension


Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, have deliberated the current situation in the Middle East and means for easing tension during a phone call on Monday.

The leaders also discussed ways to solidifying the international efforts being made to put an end to the acts of violence in Israel and Palestine and to reach comprehensive and sustainable solutions thereto.

The top diplomats reviewed the strategic relations between the UAE and the US and the prospects of accelerating joint action between the two friendly nations to strengthen security and stability in the region.

Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the strength of the strategic partnership between the two friendly nations, aimed at ensuring continued development and prosperity for their peoples and consolidating security and stability in the region and the whole world.

He underlined the UAE's support for the US' good offices, including the efforts made by the US Envoy to the Middle East Hady Amr to reach calm, ease tension and stop the acts of violence in both Israel and Palestine.

Sheikh Abdullah added that the achievement of peace is the only way for peoples of the region to have a future full of hope, stability, development and prosperity.

“The Abraham Accords Peace Agreement holds hopes for the region's people to live in peace and stability in a way that ensures sustainable development,” Sheikh Abdullah said, affirming that wars and conflicts lead only to chaos and devastation.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210517&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210519276&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
-->
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 