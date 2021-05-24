News
Sharjah's Sheikha Bodour to donate book sale proceeds to Gaza libraries

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on May 24, 2021

The support is vital to the Gaza strip where several libraries and cultural entities have suffered severe damage following recent events.


Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, President of the International Publishers Association (IPA) and Founder and CEO of the UAE-based Kalimat Group (KG), will donate the sales proceeds from her latest book to Gaza, Palestine.

Proceeds from her latest work in children’s literature called ‘World Book Capital’ will help libraries and cultural and educational institutions in Gaza.

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi made the announcement on social media. The move seeks to enable children and youth unrestricted access to books and knowledge despite their socioeconomic circumstances.

Sheikha Bodour launched 'World Book Capital' at the ongoing 12th Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF).

Characterised by a thrilling narrative, in addition to illustrations by Denise Damanti, the creative work introduces young generations to UNESCO’s World Book Capital, a global initiative that grants this prestigious title to a different city each year. Consequently, the book offers children the opportunity to explore the cities that won the title since the initiative’s inception in 2001.

The book has been published in both Arabic and English.




