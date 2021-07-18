Sharjah: Vehicle registration with 2-year validity announced
Motorists can avail of the service, provided their vehicles meet the specified criteria.
Registration of some vehicles in Sharjah can now have a validity of two years, the police have announced.
The Department of Vehicle and Driver Licensing at the Sharjah Police said motorists can avail of the service, provided their vehicles meet some criteria:
>> The vehicle must be new.
>> Its insurance must be valid for two years.
(More details to follow)
