Sharjah to host National Libraries Summit from November 8-9
The two-day event will host four panel discussions on the key issues and challenges facing national libraries in the region and around the world
As part of the Sharjah International Book Fair, the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) is organising the National Libraries Summit on November 8 and 9.
The two-day summit will be held in conjunction with the 40th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2021), and convene 50 national library directors and senior staff from 20 countries in Europe, North America, Africa and the Mena region.
The National Libraries Summit will be free to attend for all participants. The event will analyse the present state of national library curation, discuss complex challenges faced by library professionals as they build and interpret collections, and look into practical approaches to address them.
The summit also aims to be a platform for professionals in national libraries to share current practices and learn new approaches to curatorship. It will boost networking opportunities geared towards international collaboration.
Summit outline
The two-day event will host four panel discussions on the key issues and challenges facing national libraries in the region and around the world.
The summit will kick off with two panel discussions on Day 1. The first session titled ‘Visibility through Communications’ will focus on getting users back into national libraries post the Covid-19 pandemic. The second session is titled ‘Engaging Digital Users’.
ALSO READ:
>> Sharjah International Book Fair 2021 to bring Nobel laureate, 'Money Heist' scriptwriters to UAE
The Day 2 programme also includes two sessions – ‘Impact on Society and National Strategies’, and ‘Cooperation and Partnerships among National Libraries’.
The summit will also feature four networking breakout sessions on both days for participants to explore collaborations and partnerships.
-
Education
UAE: CBSE schools begin pre-board exams
Educators say students are being tested on their comprehension,... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Expect cloudy skies, humid night
Probability of mist formation over some internal areas READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Decrease in temperature, chance of...
NCM issues rough sea warning READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Man ordered to pay Dh60,000 for spreading...
The Abu Dhabi resident would often use WhatsApp to harass the woman... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
UAE on track to become global space player, says...
The UAE Space Agency will work closely with the private sector to... READ MORE
-
News
Video: Sheikh Mohammed unveils plans for new lake,...
A permanent committee has also been appointed to oversee the region's ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: UAE reports 84 Covid-19 cases, 119...
Over 90.7 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far READ MORE
-
News
Dubai to celebrate Diwali with fireworks, special ...
Promotions to give residents the chance to win cars, gold READ MORE
News
Miss Universe UAE: First 15 of 30 official candidates announced
22 October 2021
Cricket
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh set to bid for new IPL team
22 October 2021
News
Earthquake of magnitude 2.4 felt in Sharjah
22 October 2021
News
UAE: Massive fire breaks out in automobile workshop
22 October 2021
News
UAE: Fire crew battle blaze in Dubai Marina tower
23 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Countries must work together to bring space benefits to all, say experts
4 votes | 18 October 2021
News
All Abu Dhabi government services to be online by 2021 end