Sharjah International Book Fair to return on Nov 3

It will be a milestone edition that promises to strengthen Sharjah's cultural status.

The highly popular Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) will return for its 40th edition on November 3 and it will run until November 13, it was announced on Saturday.

To be held under the theme ‘There is always a right book’, the milestone edition promises to strengthen the emirate’s cultural status as it sets the stage for a global line-up of authors, publishers, creatives and intellectuals who will be leading the fair’s 11-day activities.

SIBF 2021 — which will take place at Expo Centre Sharjah — will mark the fair’s 40th anniversary with the presence of regional and international publishers and a vibrant mix of literary and cultural programmes aimed at enhancing cross-cultural dialogue, and meeting the aspirations of readers from the UAE, the region and the world.

Organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), the annual SIBF is one of the top three book fairs in the world and the crown jewel of the emirate’s comprehensive cultural project launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

“SIBF is not only about attending literary discussions or buying books. It is a key component of Sharjah’s comprehensive development project, which started over more than 40 years ago to build strong bridges of exchange and friendship between Arab and global cultures,” said Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, chairman of the SBA.

“At the same time, the fair emphasises the importance of reading as a daily habit and nurtures an everlasting relationship between individuals and books.”

The SBA chairman called for cultural entities and publishing houses in the region and across the world to leverage the opportunities offered by SIBF to build new partnerships.

He pointed out that many participating publishers, and cultural entities are taking part for the first time, and looking forward to exploring cooperation opportunities with their counterparts in the Arab world.

