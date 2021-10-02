Sharjah International Book Fair to return on Nov 3
It will be a milestone edition that promises to strengthen Sharjah's cultural status.
The highly popular Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) will return for its 40th edition on November 3 and it will run until November 13, it was announced on Saturday.
To be held under the theme ‘There is always a right book’, the milestone edition promises to strengthen the emirate’s cultural status as it sets the stage for a global line-up of authors, publishers, creatives and intellectuals who will be leading the fair’s 11-day activities.
ALSO READ:
Sharjah inks deal with Italian library to digitise rare Arabic manuscripts
Spain to be guest of honour at Sharjah book fair
Sharjah eyes new cultural partnerships with Russia
SIBF 2021 — which will take place at Expo Centre Sharjah — will mark the fair’s 40th anniversary with the presence of regional and international publishers and a vibrant mix of literary and cultural programmes aimed at enhancing cross-cultural dialogue, and meeting the aspirations of readers from the UAE, the region and the world.
Organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), the annual SIBF is one of the top three book fairs in the world and the crown jewel of the emirate’s comprehensive cultural project launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.
“SIBF is not only about attending literary discussions or buying books. It is a key component of Sharjah’s comprehensive development project, which started over more than 40 years ago to build strong bridges of exchange and friendship between Arab and global cultures,” said Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, chairman of the SBA.
“At the same time, the fair emphasises the importance of reading as a daily habit and nurtures an everlasting relationship between individuals and books.”
The SBA chairman called for cultural entities and publishing houses in the region and across the world to leverage the opportunities offered by SIBF to build new partnerships.
He pointed out that many participating publishers, and cultural entities are taking part for the first time, and looking forward to exploring cooperation opportunities with their counterparts in the Arab world.
reporters@khaleejtimes.com
-
Weather
UAE weather: Foggy morning, cloudy to hazy skies...
NCM puts several areas on alert for low visibility due to mist... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE: Tropical storm 'Shaheen' expected to hit...
NCM monitoring tropical situation, urges public to follow official... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE: Temperatures to fall significantly in October
Month marks transitional period between summer and winter in the... READ MORE
-
Weather
Oman expects storm 'Shaheen' to intensify into a...
Civil Aviation Authority urges people to exercise maximum level of... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Andrea Bocelli, Neha Kakkar to dazzle...
Here is the entire Dubai Calendar of events from October to December READ MORE
-
News
India can help UAE bring down healthcare costs:...
UAE businessmen have shown considerable interest in investing in India READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Taste tea, explore history at Sri...
Located in the Opportunity District, the pavilion focuses on the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 256 Covid-19 cases, 331 recoveries,...
The total number of tests conducted in the UAE to date was 84.2... READ MORE
News
UAE: 4 killed in plane crash while on duty
2 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony