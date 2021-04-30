News
Sharjah to build new office for Emirates Publishers Association

Staff Reporter /Sharjah
reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on April 30, 2021
Wam file photo used for illustrative purposes

It will be located near the Expo Centre Sharjah.

A new office will be built for the Emirates Publishers Association (EPA), according to a new directive issued by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The headquarters will be situated near the Expo Centre Sharjah. Senior EPA officials welcomed the directive, saying it reflect’s the Sharjah Ruler’s “unwavering support to the local publishing sector”. They noted that the office will provide the association with an ideal environment to realise its goals and strategies, which have been set to serve Sharjah and the UAE.

Sheikh Dr Sultan’s directive was passed during a meeting with EPA officoals and members of the Emirates Writers Union, held at the Sharjah Book Authority headquarters on Tuesday.

Lauding the move, Ali Bin Hatem, president of the EPA, said: “The generosity of His Highness is a clear message that books, knowledge and publishers play a vital role in developing communities, as they hone them into complete individuals capable of shaping their futures.”

For his part, Rashid Al Kous, executive director of EPA, said: “The leadership and unwavering support of the Sharjah Ruler is what has played a foundational role for the publishing sector in the UAE, and is emulated by many in the region. These new efforts re-emphasise the vital role books and publishing play in shaping and advancing Sharjah’s cultural project.”

