Sharjah: Private schools to gradually return to in-person classes on October 31

Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) has announced that private schools across Sharjah will gradually return to full-time face-to-face learning on Sunday, October 31, Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) has announced.

A top official at SPEA said this follows a decision from the emirate’s Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, which advised adherence to precautionary measures to ensure the safety of all members of the educational community.

Individuals with proven health conditions are exempt from the decision.

The official urged schools’ administrations and parents to fully cooperate to help a safe and full return of direct learning. He highlighted that great efforts were taken by relevant authorities to overcome the repercussions of the pandemic. The safety protocols in place and the recent decline in cases have played a significant role in making a transition back to full in-person learning.

“We have set up plans in preparation for pupils’ complete return to direct education and for addressing any drop in educational outcomes that may have occurred during distant learning,” said the official

The official stressed that adhering to safety rules to avoid disrupting the full return to school decision is a shared responsibility.

To ensure it provides a safe and healthy educational environment for pupils, parents, and staff, SPEA preceded the current academic year with extensive planning based on decisions taken according to updates to the health situation.

SPEA has also helped spread awareness about the pandemic and rolled out workshops and training courses focusing on the distance learning model and the authority’s guide for re-opening schools to help achieve its strategic goals of enhancing competencies and boosting pupils’ awareness and knowledge.