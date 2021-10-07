Sharjah: Private schools to gradually return to in-person classes on October 31
Certain individuals are exempt from the decision
Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) has announced that private schools across Sharjah will gradually return to full-time face-to-face learning on Sunday, October 31, Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) has announced.
A top official at SPEA said this follows a decision from the emirate’s Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, which advised adherence to precautionary measures to ensure the safety of all members of the educational community.
Individuals with proven health conditions are exempt from the decision.
The official urged schools’ administrations and parents to fully cooperate to help a safe and full return of direct learning. He highlighted that great efforts were taken by relevant authorities to overcome the repercussions of the pandemic. The safety protocols in place and the recent decline in cases have played a significant role in making a transition back to full in-person learning.
“We have set up plans in preparation for pupils’ complete return to direct education and for addressing any drop in educational outcomes that may have occurred during distant learning,” said the official
The official stressed that adhering to safety rules to avoid disrupting the full return to school decision is a shared responsibility.
To ensure it provides a safe and healthy educational environment for pupils, parents, and staff, SPEA preceded the current academic year with extensive planning based on decisions taken according to updates to the health situation.
SPEA has also helped spread awareness about the pandemic and rolled out workshops and training courses focusing on the distance learning model and the authority’s guide for re-opening schools to help achieve its strategic goals of enhancing competencies and boosting pupils’ awareness and knowledge.
-
Government
UAE to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050: Sheikh...
Dh600 billion investment in clean energy announced. READ MORE
-
Government
UAE: If you spot a snake on a beach, do not touch ...
'Sea snakes, known as ‘Bu jinn’, are usually placid and... READ MORE
-
MENA
UAE condemns Houthis' explosive drone attack...
The UAE affirmed that targeting the airport is 'a dangerous... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: 1 dead, 1 injured as truck overturns in...
The truck was on its way to the port of Fujairah when the driver lost ... READ MORE
-
News
Sharjah: Private schools to return to in-person...
Certain individuals are exempt from the decision READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Covid-19: India to reopen for tourists from...
Country had been closed for over a year due to the pandemic READ MORE
-
Entertainment
Mumbai court sends Aryan Khan to custody for 14...
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son's bail hearing to take place ... READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
Dubai: This expat once paid Dh2,000 annual rent...
Shaukat Ali Rana has lived in the UAE since 1968, back when it was... READ MORE
Government
UAE: New federal authority to merge three entities
6 October 2021
News
Dubai to host first-ever Miss Universe UAE
7 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury
36 votes | 5 October 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?