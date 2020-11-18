Sharjah Police launch video campaign to curb theft in cars

Awareness drive aims to warn motorists about new tricks being used by car thieves to steal valuables from vehicles.

Sharjah Police has launched a video campaign to raise awareness among motorists to reduce property crimes such as car thefts.

The awareness drive, under the slogan Caution is a Duty, is part of Ministry of Interior’s strategy aimed at strengthening security and safety amongst residents.

Colonel Omar Sultan Al Zoud, Director of the Criminal Investigation Department CID, Sharjah Police have urged members of the society not to fall prey to tricksters and safeguard their valuables in vehicles. He stated that the campaign aims to enhance awareness about methods used by thieves.

It has been noticed thieves use innovative methods to steal valuables from cars. They often spit or sneeze on your clothes intending to distract people or pretend to point out faults in the vehicle, like a punctured tyre or other deceptive methods.

Colonel Al Zoud advised motorists to ensure their vehicles are not to keep the engine running and leave the vehicle open, even for a few minutes. He also said that people should avoid parking their cars in dark and isolated areas and not leave any valuables in their vehicles.

He also called on members of the society to be alert and report any suspicious movement or theft on 999 and to avoid tampering with any evidence until the arrival of the police.