Sharjah phone fraud: 10 held for posing as bank officials
The gang was busted in cooperation with the Dubai Police.
The Sharjah Police have busted a gang of 10 for phone fraud.
One of them had allegedly posed as a bank employee to siphon off Dh32,000 from a victim’s account.
The police said the 10 Asian suspects committed multiple frauds. They would send text messages or call residents, posing as bank officials. They would then inform the unsuspecting victims that they needed to renew their banking details, failing which their account would be suspended.
Once the victim revealed his/her data, the suspects would drain their accounts.
The police have seized a large number of phones and SIM cards from the suspects. Receipts of cash transfer have also been recovered.
The suspects have been referred to the public prosecution after they reportedly admitted to committing the fraud.
The police have reiterated the importance of not divulging bank information. They cautioned residents that bank officials would never seek personal or card information.
