Sharjah announces free entry to museums on May 18
Museums authority to mark International Museum Day with virtual session on tourism scene during Covid-19
Visitors to the museums across Sharjah will get free entry on May 18 to mark International Museum Day.
The Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) announced on Friday that a virtual session to be held on that day will discuss the future of Sharjah’s museums and tourism scene amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.
There are 16 museums across Sharjah that cover widely varied fields, including Islamic art and culture, archaeology, heritage, science, marine life, as well as the history of Sharjah and the region. The museums include Sharjah Classic Car Museum and Sharjah Aquarium.
Titled ‘The Future of Museums Recover and Reimagine (Real and Virtual Challenges)’ the panel discussion will see the participation of the Crisis and Disaster Management Department — Sharjah Police Headquarters; the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) and SMA represented by Sharjah Art Museum.
The virtual session will kick off with a brief about the key role of Sharjah's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and its collaboration with cultural and tourism authorities for better implementation of safety procedures during the pandemic.
Meanwhile, the SCTDA will explain about its efforts taken to boost tourism in the emirate despite global challenges.
Available in Arabic with instant translation to English, the virtual session targets University of Sharjah students and cultural and tourism sectors/entities from across the UAE.
Interested individuals can join the virtual session by registering via SMA’s website https://www.sharjahmuseums.ae/
