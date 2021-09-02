News
Saudi TV presenter Loujain Omran thanks Dubai Police for resolving dispute with car seller

Afkar Abdullah /Dubai
afkarali@khaleejtimes.com Filed on September 2, 2021
Supplied photo

Authorities warn people against fraudulent methods adopted by some elements


Saudi TV presenter Loujain Omran thanked the Dubai Police for its “speedy response” and resolution of a dispute with a car showroom.

According to Omran, she felt cheated after being sold a car that did not conform to the specifications. She refused to accept it and the company delayed returning the amount that she had paid.

Ultimately, officials from Bur Dubai police station intervened and she got the full refund promptly.

Brigadier Abdullah Khadem Suroor Al Maasem, Director of Bur Dubai Police station, warned people against fraudulent methods adopted by some elements, especially on social media, and stressed on the need to be careful when dealing with strangers. He said one should not sign any documents until after making sure that the products are available.

afkar@khaleejtimes.com

Afkar Abdullah



