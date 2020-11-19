RTA to open widened roads, bridges near Dubai’s Mirdif City Centre
The road improvements are expected to further ease traffic flow between Dubai and Sharjah.
The widened roads and bridges at the intersection of Al Rebat and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Roads, near Mirdif City Centre, will open tomorrow, November 20, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced.
One lane has been added to Al Rebat and Tripoli Streets and the existing bridges in the area have been widened. These improvements, the RTA said, will further ease the traffic flow between Dubai and Sharjah and improve safety along the corridor.
The RTA had already improved all intersections along Tripoli Street, including the flyover linking with the Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Road; bridges to Emirates Road and Nouakchott Street; and a tunnel at the intersection on Algeria St (Mirdif-Al Warqaa).
The authority also completed the construction of a new road along an open area extending from the intersection of Tripoli Street and the Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Road up to the Emirates Road. The road, which extends 5.3km, consists of three lanes in each direction, thus will serve the urbanisation of Wadi Al Shabak area.
