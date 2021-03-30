Ramadan UAE: E-retailer to slash prices up to 75% during Holy Month

The discounts will apply on over 60,000 products.

Noon.com on Tuesday announced that it will launch its Ramadan daily sale from April 1 until May 12 with up to 75 per cent off groceries and household essentials across the UAE.

Customers can access 10 Day 10 Flash Sales, 12-hour daily surprise sales packed with deals across all categories (including fresh produce, supermarket staples, and grocery items).

The company will cut prices on over 60,000 products, including fresh fruit and vegetables, meat, dairy, cleaning items, and baby care. Deals will start from as little as Dh1 on pantry staples such as honey, jams, salt, noodles and more.

The Holy Month of Ramadan is expected to start from Tuesday, April 13 and end on Wednesday, May 12.

Customers using Visa credit or debit cards at checkout will also receive 25 per cent off all Noon daily orders over Dh30 from April 8 to 10. However, terms and conditions apply.

“Ramadan is an exciting and busy time. The team has worked hard over the past few months to ensure we have the best assortment of products at incredible prices for customers shopping on Noon before and for the duration of Ramadan. We’re committed to making this a successful time for the thousands of local sellers, too,” said Maya El Ayach, digital strategy and growth, Noon.

Iftar kits will be available for customers to purchase. The bundles are packed with Ramadan essentials such as rice, sugar, salt, chickpeas, cooking oil and more. Bundle prices will range from Dh49, Dh69 and Dh119.

Top brands on offer throughout the month-long sale event include Ariel, Selpak, Grand Mills, Heinz, Rainbow, Dettol, Omo, Vimto, Tang, Lipton and more.

