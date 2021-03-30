- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Ramadan UAE: E-retailer to slash prices up to 75% during Holy Month
The discounts will apply on over 60,000 products.
Noon.com on Tuesday announced that it will launch its Ramadan daily sale from April 1 until May 12 with up to 75 per cent off groceries and household essentials across the UAE.
Customers can access 10 Day 10 Flash Sales, 12-hour daily surprise sales packed with deals across all categories (including fresh produce, supermarket staples, and grocery items).
The company will cut prices on over 60,000 products, including fresh fruit and vegetables, meat, dairy, cleaning items, and baby care. Deals will start from as little as Dh1 on pantry staples such as honey, jams, salt, noodles and more.
The Holy Month of Ramadan is expected to start from Tuesday, April 13 and end on Wednesday, May 12.
Customers using Visa credit or debit cards at checkout will also receive 25 per cent off all Noon daily orders over Dh30 from April 8 to 10. However, terms and conditions apply.
“Ramadan is an exciting and busy time. The team has worked hard over the past few months to ensure we have the best assortment of products at incredible prices for customers shopping on Noon before and for the duration of Ramadan. We’re committed to making this a successful time for the thousands of local sellers, too,” said Maya El Ayach, digital strategy and growth, Noon.
Iftar kits will be available for customers to purchase. The bundles are packed with Ramadan essentials such as rice, sugar, salt, chickpeas, cooking oil and more. Bundle prices will range from Dh49, Dh69 and Dh119.
Top brands on offer throughout the month-long sale event include Ariel, Selpak, Grand Mills, Heinz, Rainbow, Dettol, Omo, Vimto, Tang, Lipton and more.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Local Business
KEF's Meitra Care Network, Canadian Specialist...
Partnership poised to address shortage in the number of quaternary... READ MORE
-
Education
Indian school board postpones 10th, 12th grade...
ICSE exams called off due to pandemic situation. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to drop; blowing dust...
Blowing dust has been predicted over some exposed areas. READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Extra five-day leave for private schools in...
Leaves not linked to spring, fall, and summer vacations, SPEA says. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli