Ramadan 2021: These countries will fast for 23 hours every day this year

Countries near the North Pole observe longer hours.

For the second year in a row, the holy month of Ramadan will be observed under exceptional circumstances imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

DON'T MISS:

>> Ramadan time table: Iftar, Imsak timings

Fasting hours vary from country to country, according to geographical location. Countries near the North Pole observe longer hours, while those numbers decrease as one heads toward the South Pole.

The number of fasting hours in Finland this year will hit 23 hours and five minutes, making it the longest to observe fasting hours in the world, together wtih other Scandinavian countries such as Norway and Sweden.

In Australia, the number of fasting hours will last 11 hours and 59 minutes.

Meanwhile, in the Arab countries, Algeria and Tunisia top the list with 14 hours and 39 minutes on the first day of Ramadan, and 15 hours and 50 minutes on the last day.

ALSO READ:

>> Ramadan UAE: How to stay Covid safe during the holy month

The shortest fasting hours in the Arab world will be observed in the Comoros, with about 13 hours and 12 minutes on the first day of Ramadan, and 12 hours and 59 minutes on the last day in the capital, Moroni.

In Makkah, fasting hours will last 13 hours and 51 minutes on the first day, and 14 hours and 7 minutes on the last day of Ramadan.