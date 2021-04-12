- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Ramadan 2021: These countries will fast for 23 hours every day this year
Countries near the North Pole observe longer hours.
For the second year in a row, the holy month of Ramadan will be observed under exceptional circumstances imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.
DON'T MISS:
>> Ramadan time table: Iftar, Imsak timings
Fasting hours vary from country to country, according to geographical location. Countries near the North Pole observe longer hours, while those numbers decrease as one heads toward the South Pole.
The number of fasting hours in Finland this year will hit 23 hours and five minutes, making it the longest to observe fasting hours in the world, together wtih other Scandinavian countries such as Norway and Sweden.
In Australia, the number of fasting hours will last 11 hours and 59 minutes.
Meanwhile, in the Arab countries, Algeria and Tunisia top the list with 14 hours and 39 minutes on the first day of Ramadan, and 15 hours and 50 minutes on the last day.
ALSO READ:
>> Ramadan UAE: How to stay Covid safe during the holy month
The shortest fasting hours in the Arab world will be observed in the Comoros, with about 13 hours and 12 minutes on the first day of Ramadan, and 12 hours and 59 minutes on the last day in the capital, Moroni.
In Makkah, fasting hours will last 13 hours and 51 minutes on the first day, and 14 hours and 7 minutes on the last day of Ramadan.
-
Local Business
KEF's Meitra Care Network, Canadian Specialist...
Partnership poised to address shortage in the number of quaternary... READ MORE
-
Education
Indian school board postpones 10th, 12th grade...
ICSE exams called off due to pandemic situation. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to drop; blowing dust...
Blowing dust has been predicted over some exposed areas. READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Extra five-day leave for private schools in...
Leaves not linked to spring, fall, and summer vacations, SPEA says. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
10 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli