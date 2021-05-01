- EVENTS
Ramadan 2021: Dubai Police warn motorists against parking on roadside for prayers
This practice endangers lives — both of drivers using those roads and of those offering the prayers.
Dubai Police on Friday called on all who wished to perform the late-night Tahajjud prayers during the last 10 days of Ramadan to choose safe places in which to do so.
Brigadier General Saif Muhair Saeed Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said authorities had observed several people performing prayers on the roadside and on streets near mosques of late.
This practice endangers lives — both of motorists using those roads and of those offering the prayers, he said.
Al Mazrouei further called on all motorists to drive with caution and to reduce the speed of their vehicles near mosques.
He warned drivers from parking their vehicles recklessly in non-parking areas or on sidewalks, as it not only affects the appearance of the city, but also violates traffic laws and inconveniences others who use the road.
He stressed that police patrols work to provide all means of comfort to people during Ramadan. This includes maintaining traffic flow, preventing traffic congestions, and organising the process of allowing people inside and outside of the mosques.
