Ramadan in UAE: Dh500 traffic fine for parking on roadside for prayers
Such behaviour affects the movement of traffic and could potentially lead to traffic accidents, the authority said.
Abu Dhabi Police has issued a fresh advisory, warning drivers against the dangers of parking on either side of the road.
The authority took to social media on Friday with the reminder after noting that truck and bus drivers tended to engage in the practice in order to perform prayers.
However, parking on the side of the road is a violation as it poses a threat to the safety of other motorists on the road, said the force.
It further added that doing so affects the movement of traffic and could potentially lead to traffic accidents — especially during evening peak hours.
The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police called on owners of heavy vehicles, trucks and bus drivers as well as their employers to warn workers and drivers against parking randomly on the roads, to avoid any negative behaviours, and to go to nearby mosques, designated chapels or other safe areas to perform ritual acts and prayers.
It added that the act was prohibited under the Federal Traffic Law in Article 62 and is punishable by a fine of Dh500.
