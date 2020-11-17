Police crack down on gambling in Sharjah's residential areas

Patrolling campaign aims to reduce illegal activities in neighbourhoods, parks and other open spaces.

The Sharjah Police have stepped up patrolling in residential neighbourhoods and green spaces to crack down on illegal practices, including gambling, gathering of teenagers under buildings, littering in green areas, setting off fire crackers and other activities that may endanger the security of residents.

A top Sharjah Police official said that residential patrols, known as Insad, have been intensified in various parts of the city of Sharjah, targeting gamblers, street vendors, beggars and people selling pirated CDs and banned tobacco products.

The official revealed that during the crackdown, they nabbed an Asian resident who had sublet a house to a group of people for gambling purposes on an hourly basis. The gamblers admitted to the police that they had rented the house from the landlord and also paid him for supplying food and tea.

The police will target groups of people who gather in parks, green areas, and squares to gamble. Such illegal activities often trigger violence and noise. The gathering of people is currently not allowed as part of the safety measures to limit the spread of Covid-19. However, despite warnings, people have not been following the safety guidelines.

The police campaign aims at reducing negative phenomenon which increases during the winter season. The police have zeroed in on areas which house a huge number of violators that include infiltrators, men absconding from their sponsors and those wanted by security authorities.