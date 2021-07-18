Photos: Abu Dhabi streets sparkle with 2,800 lights for Eid Al Adha

ashwani@khaleejtimes.com Filed on July 18, 2021 | Last updated on July 18, 2021 at 12.16 am

The best decorations can be found at the Corniche.

Streets, bridges and roundabouts of Abu Dhabi have been decorated with thousands of lights for Eid Al Adha.

Listen to this story and more on the 8@8 with David Light podcast

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality has installed about 2,800 luminous formations and models in the city and suburbs. There were butterflies, ships, Arabic coffee pots and other elements highlighting the UAE heritage. The best decorations can be found at the Corniche – a favourite destination among Abu Dhabi residents and visitors.

With all these Eid sparkles, the municipality hopes to spread cheer and positivity even as residents mark the festive season amid the pandemic.

ashwani@khaleejtimes.com