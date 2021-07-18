News
Photos: Abu Dhabi streets sparkle with 2,800 lights for Eid Al Adha

Ashwani Kumar /Abu Dhabi
ashwani@khaleejtimes.com Filed on July 18, 2021 | Last updated on July 18, 2021 at 12.16 am

The best decorations can be found at the Corniche.


Streets, bridges and roundabouts of Abu Dhabi have been decorated with thousands of lights for Eid Al Adha.

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality has installed about 2,800 luminous formations and models in the city and suburbs. There were butterflies, ships, Arabic coffee pots and other elements highlighting the UAE heritage. The best decorations can be found at the Corniche – a favourite destination among Abu Dhabi residents and visitors.

With all these Eid sparkles, the municipality hopes to spread cheer and positivity even as residents mark the festive season amid the pandemic.

Ashwani Kumar

I am a newspaperman from the emirate of Abu Dhabi. A journalist at heart. I get my stories from the streets. A south Indian born in the Hindi heartland, I easily connect with people from different nationalities and cultures. I am calm like a monk, sensitive and very patient reporter. On the ground, I cover a range of topics related to community, health, embassy, tourism, transport, business and sports. I will go out on a leg to do what’s right and stand by what I believe in.



