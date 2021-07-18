Photos: Abu Dhabi streets sparkle with 2,800 lights for Eid Al Adha
The best decorations can be found at the Corniche.
Streets, bridges and roundabouts of Abu Dhabi have been decorated with thousands of lights for Eid Al Adha.
Listen to this story and more on the 8@8 with David Light podcast
The Abu Dhabi City Municipality has installed about 2,800 luminous formations and models in the city and suburbs. There were butterflies, ships, Arabic coffee pots and other elements highlighting the UAE heritage. The best decorations can be found at the Corniche – a favourite destination among Abu Dhabi residents and visitors.
With all these Eid sparkles, the municipality hopes to spread cheer and positivity even as residents mark the festive season amid the pandemic.
ashwani@khaleejtimes.com
-
Health
New body in Dubai to integrate healthcare,...
The Dubai Academic Health Corporation is tasked with managing and... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Drizzle surprises Abu Dhabi residents
The NCM attributed the rains to cloud-seeding efforts. READ MORE
-
Transport
Eid Al Adha: Sharjah Police announce truck ban in ...
The ban will be in place from 5:00pm until 10:00pm. READ MORE
-
Education
UAE summer break: Schools take students on...
Some summer camps are offered for free. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: 92% patients in Abu Dhabi showed no...
Survey conducted by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi showed ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Eid in Dubai: Covid vaccination centres to close...
DHA announced timings of healthcare facilities during the long Eid... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in UAE: How to protect unvaccinated kids...
Vaccinated adults urged to continue to comply with safety rules,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,565 cases, 1,508 recoveries, 4...
The new cases were detected through 299,275 additional tests. READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
India orders 660 million Covid shots amidst warnings over shortages