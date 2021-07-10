Patrol 512: Meet Dubai Police’s fastest responders last year

The officers achieved a response time of just 1 minute and 17 seconds.

Dubai Police recently honoured the officers of Patrol 512 for achieving an emergency response time of one minute and 17 seconds, beating the targeted response time of two minutes and 48 seconds.

Commander-in-chief of Dubai Police Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri honoured the Al Muraqqabat Police Station officers as the force's fastest responders of 2020.

The honouring ceremony was attended by Major-General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, assistant commander-in-chief for Criminal Investigation affairs; Brigadier Ali Ghanim, director of Al Muraqabat Police Station; Colonel Issa Ahmed Salem, deputy director of Al Muraqabat Police Station, and several Dubai Police officers.

Al Marri praised the results achieved and efforts exerted by the station's employees. He affirmed that the result reflects the Dubai Police's keenness on responding quickly to various emergency incidents and criminal reports to make Dubai the world's best destination to live, work and visit.

He also encouraged the station's employees to continue working efficiently and effectively towards enhancing the security and safety of the emirate.

Brigadier Ali Ghanem said that this achievement results from the efforts of the employees at the station. They carried out initiatives, set up plans and scenarios, and effectively deployed patrols across the jurisdiction area, covering 12 zones.

The honorees extended thanks to Al Marri and Dubai Police, stressing that this gesture is a badge of honour and an incentive to exert more effort in the future.