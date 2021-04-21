News
Pakistani bowling legend Wasim Akram, son spending Ramadan in Dubai

Waheed Abbas/Dubai
Filed on April 21, 2021
Photo: Twitter

Former Pakistan cricket captain praises the city.

Former Pakistan cricket team captain, Wasim Akram, and his son are spending the holy month of Ramadan in Dubai.

Taking to social media, the Sultan of Swing praised the city and said he's enjoying the weather.

While in Dubai, Akram plans to catch up with friends, .

“Thoroughly enjoying a quiet Ramadan break in Dubai with my son. Good to catch up with a few friends too. Great weather, Great city!,” tweeted Akram.

Fans want to meet him

Many of Akram’s fans welcomed him to Dubai on Twitter while expressing their wishes to meet him.

“Absolutely agree, it's been quite pleasant weather wise, esp in the evenings. You can feel the peace in this holy month. Glad to know you're enjoying with your son,” said Aisha Y.

“Wishing you the best of health and prosperity,” said Gunners Forward.

“Sir is there any chance to meet our national hero...,” asked Wasim Akram’s fan Muhammad Khan on Twitter.

“Is this possible to meet you?,” asked another fan Yasir Arafat.

“Have a great time, champion,” remarked Qazi Rizwan.

-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com




