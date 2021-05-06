Pakistan ambassador to UAE to hold open house today

E-Khuli Kachehri to be held from 11am to 1pm UAE time

Pakistan ambassador to the UAE, Afzaal Mahmood, will hold an open house on Thursday (May 6) to hear grievances of the expatriate community members.

“The Ambassador of Pakistan to UAE, Afzaal Mahmood, will hold an E-Khuli Kachehri (Open House) on Thursday, May 6, from 11am to 1pm local time,” the Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi announced on social media.

Since the Open House will be held digitally due to the raging Covid-19 pandemic, Pakistani nationals in the UAE who are keen to attend the programme can find the meeting details on the consulate’s social media accounts.

The Open House comes after Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan had expressed his dissatisfaction with the performance of the country’s missions abroad.

While addressing the Pakistani ambassadors, the PM had pointed out that the maximum number of complaints were received against the country’s missions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the UAE.

He urged all the diplomatic missions to ensure that the issued faced by the country’s diaspora are taken care of. He told ambassadors to approach Islamabad if they need any kind of help in solving the expatriate community’s issues.

