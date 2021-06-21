NRIs in UAE: How much gold jewellery can you carry to India?

Aside from residents and expats, tourists from India also buy gold on their visits to Dubai.

Non-residents Indians can carry gold jewellery worth up to 100,000 rupees (Dh4,945) when travelling from the UAE to India under the South Asian country’s customs laws.

“As per customs rules, an Indian male passenger who has been residing abroad for more than a year is allowed to carry jewellery for a value of 50,000 rupees (Dh2,472), whereas a female passenger can carry jewellery worth 100,000 rupees,” according to MP Ahammed, Chairman of Malabar Group.

There are approximately 3.5 million Indian nationals living in the UAE who prefer to buy gold jewellery in Dubai, which is popularly known as the City of Gold. A large number of tourists from India also buy gold jewellery in Dubai during their visits to the UAE.

Last week, India, one of the world’s largest markets for gold, announced mandatory hallmarking on the precious metal’s jewellery and related items to make India a leading global gold centre.

Ahammed said this decision by New Delhi to hallmark gold jewellery is aimed at protecting the public against adulteration. It will also obligate manufacturers and retailers to maintain a legal standard of fineness and purity.

“However, this rule will not have any effect on customers’ gold purchases outside India, as the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is the national standards organisation of India. They will get value for the gold depending on the gold karatage (18K, 21K and 22K)."

"Most of the jewellers have karat analysers and customers can check the purity of their gold, thus ensuring full value while selling or exchanging them,” he added.