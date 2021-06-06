New e-system in UAE to help enforce financial judgments

This electronic connection has many advantages, including saving time and effort to re-enter the data of the enforcement file and the parties’ details in the Central Bank’s system.

Abu Dhabi judicial authorities have rolled out an electronic system that links them to the UAE Central Bank to help speed up the enforcement of court decisions involving financial transactions, including compensation, fines and others.

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) said it has activated the electronic connection between its social enforcement division and the UAE Central Bank, with the aim of expediting the processes to facilitate the procedures for both the court users and employees, expediting the enforcement of court judgments, and ensuring the prompt restoration of rights to their respective owners in record time.

Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, said the electronic connection between the judicial department and the Central Bank is part of the efforts to achieve the speedy completion of operations related to the enforcement of court decisions on financial transactions, in order to complete the digital transformation plan. This is to develop a pioneering judicial system that meets all the requirements and deals with the various advances to ensure the quality and efficiency of the services provided.

He explained that this electronic connection has many advantages, including saving time and effort to re-enter the data of the enforcement file and the parties’ details in the Central Bank’s system, which contributes to the rapid completion of many transactions that may take several months to complete without this tool, in addition to allowing the receipt of electronic and automatic responses from the banks on the decisions that concern them directly.

“The electronic connection mechanism also allows for the notification of the parties involved through the decision follow up systems, which contributes to the accurate and efficient enforcement of decisions in a short period of time, while it used to take several days, in addition to the establishment of an accurate database of the Central Bank’s decisions that allows for the issuance of the required reports at any time, under a digital form,” said Al Abri.

According to authorities, 2,986 decisions were electronically generated during the pilot phase of the connection between the Enforcement Division of the ADJD and the Central Bank, while the number of decisions approved by judges and sent to the Bank reached 1,893 decisions, and 12,891 statements received from banks regarding these decisions.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com